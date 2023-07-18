Cornwall have won back-to-back games for the first time in their history

Cornwall are growing in confidence says head coach Mike Abbott, following a second successive League One win.

The Choughs beat Midlands Hurricanes 28-8 to record back-to-back victories for the first time in their history, having beaten London Skolars the previous weekend in the capital.

The win moves Cornwall up to eighth place in the third tier.

"You do all the things in the week, but confidence is something that's bred from performances," Abbott said.

"I think whilst our games against Dewsbury and Hunslet were defeats, we took confidence in the way we played against top in the league and we knew we could stay in it," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That fed into London last week, that could have been a banana skin for us, but I thought we were really mature last week, and that confidence and that maturity passed into this game."

Cornwall have now recorded three wins this season - two more than in their debut campaign last year - and their current position of eighth is the highest they have ever been.

"We've got a settled squad this year down here that can train, and they're together training a lot," Abbott added.

"We have brought players in, but this year we've brought the right players in, players that make us better, not just for the sake of bringing them in, and that's blossoming a little bit.

"At the beginning of the season we had a prolonged pre-season, because we had that many gaps between games we couldn't get momentum - you can only get match fitness by playing matches.

"So we've come off a run of playing seven games and we're fitter and our performances are better, and we're reaping the rewards from that."