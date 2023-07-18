Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kaide Ellis joined Wigan from St George Illawarra in 2022 and won the Challenge Cup in his first season

Prop Kaide Ellis has signed a three-year contract extension with Wigan Warriors to run to the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 26-year-old Australian has played 38 games for the Cherry and Whites, scoring twice, since his move from St George Illawarra for the 2022 campaign.

Dubbo-born Ellis started at Penrith before joining the Dragons, and played 97 NRL and reserve *grade matches.

"Kaide is excellent to work with," head coach Matt Peet said.

"He demands the best from himself on a daily basis. After transitioning to life in a new country and a new competition his form this year has been very good and he certainly has more levels in his game.

"We are delighted that he is with us for at least three more seasons."

Ellis was part of Wigan's Challenge Cup winning side of 2022, and has helped the Warriors into the semi-finals in 2023.