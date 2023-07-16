Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Keighran has kicked 39 goals for Super League leaders Catalans Dragons this season

Wigan Warriors have signed Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran on a two-year deal for the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Perpignan side on a one-year deal from Sydney Roosters last November and has scored five tries in 17 Super League games.

"My family and I are looking forward to the next two years at Wigan," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm eager to continue learning and improving my game under the staff there."