Adam Keighran: Wigan Warriors sign Catalans Dragons centre
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors have signed Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran on a two-year deal for the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old joined the Perpignan side on a one-year deal from Sydney Roosters last November and has scored five tries in 17 Super League games.
"My family and I are looking forward to the next two years at Wigan," he told the club website.
"I'm eager to continue learning and improving my game under the staff there."