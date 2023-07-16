Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York's Tara Jane Stanley kicked her 100th goal in Valkyrie colours in the draw with Leeds

York Valkyrie's 100% start to the Super League season was ended by Leeds whose second-half comeback saw them draw 12-12 at the Iner Community Stadium.

Valkyrie led 12-4 at the break but were kept scoreless in the second period as Leeds hit back to share the spoils.

Meanwhile, two tries from Anna Davies helped Wigan to a 20-12 victory over Warrington at Robin Park Arena.

Warriors led 10-8 at half-time and two quickfire scores early in the second half proved too much for Wolves.

Top of the table Valkyrie went into the game having won five out of five games this season and led by eight points at half-time only for Leeds to narrow the gap in style.

The leaders scored through Sade Rihari and Rhiannion Marshall either side of Lucy Murray's try for Leeds in the first half.

Leeds' Sophie Nuttall dived into the corner on 49 minutes to reduce the deficit and Zoe Hornby levelled it up but Ruby Enright missed all three conversions as the reigning champions spurned chances to take the lead.

Tara Jane Stanley missed a penalty and two drop goal attempts for Valkyrie in the closing stages as York dropped points but stayed unbeaten.

Elsewhere in Group One, Davies was influential in Wigan's second win in six games this season.

Her first score was added to by Rachel Thompson to put Warriors 10-8 in front at the end of a first half in which Abigail Johnston and Claire Mullaney scored for Wolves.

Davies and Hannah Speakman crossed early in the second half to give Wigan a 20-8 advantage after 55 minutes.

Shannon Stephens powered over for Warrington to reduce the gap to eight points, but Wigan saw out the win comfortably despite losing Molly Jones to a yellow card on 68 minutes as Wolves fell to their third consecutive defeat.

Group Two

Mackenzie Taylor scored a hat-trick as Leigh thumped Bradford Bulls 46-10 to ensure they remained top of the table.

The Leopards made a strong start to lead 14-0 after half an hour. Bradford responded with their opening score but Leigh responded again to go 22-6 up at the break.

Elise Gater stretched the lead in the second half and Rebecca Owen's 77th-minute try, converted by Emma Knowles, rounded off the scoring.

Barrow won the battle of second versus third with a 24-10 victory over Featherstone Rovers.

A mistake gifted Barrow an early try, with Ellie Lamb hitting back for Featherstone on 20 minutes before the hosts added a second try and a penalty to give them a 12-4 half-time lead.

They extended their advantage with two quick tries around the hour mark to put the game out of Featherstone's reach, but Rovers did add a late consolation through Zoe Teece.

Castleford remain without a win this season as Salford condemned them to a fifth consecutive loss.

Salford led 14-4 at half-time and held on to their lead in the second to record a 22-10 win to leave the Tigresses still searching for a victory.