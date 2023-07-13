Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Percival scored and converted his own try during St Helens' defeat by Catalans Dragons on Thursday

St Helens will be without Mark Percival and James Roby for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh Leopards after the pair failed head injury assessments in their Super League loss to Catalans.

Captain Roby was withdrawn in the first half as Saints chased the game.

Centre Percival failed his assessment after unsuccessfully trying to stop Dragons' Matt Ikuvalu scoring a try.

New rules external-link introduced for the 2023 season state that players cannot play for 12 days after failing a HIA.

That rules the duo out for the semi-final tie, which takes place on Saturday, 22 July at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"James and Mark are important players for us and have been in terms of our success in recent years," said St Helens boss Paul Wellens.

"But we've got the Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh and we'll get 17 blokes on that field who will give their best efforts."