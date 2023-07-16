Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Leopards are now four points off Super League leaders Catalans Dragons

Betfred Super League Salford (16) 22 Tries: Sio, Vuniyayawa, Ackers, Hellewell Goals: Sneyd (3) Leigh (10) 24 Tries: Chamberlain, Leutele, Lam, Hardaker Goals: Reynolds (4)

High-flying Leigh Leopards fought back from 22-10 down to beat local rivals Salford in an exciting encounter.

Ken Sio put the Red Devils in front before Ed Chamberlain and Ricky Leutele hit back for Leigh but King Vuniyayawa and Andy Ackers crossed to give the home side a 16-10 half-time lead.

Ben Hellewell's try gave them some breathing room but Lachlan Lam quickly got the Leopards' back in touch.

Zak Hardaker's effort levelled the game up before Ben Reynolds' penalty won it.

Victory gave second-placed Leigh their first success away at Salford in almost 40 years, having last tasted victory there in September 1983.

Adrian Lam will now look to guide his side to a win that will end another long wait. They face St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final next Saturday, looking to reach a first final since 1971.

More to follow.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Dupree, Stone, Addy, Atkin.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Sidlow, Bourouh, Hellewell.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Mellor, Mulhern, Chamberlain, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Holmes, Wilde, Davis.

Referee: Ben Thaler.