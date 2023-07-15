Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Satae sparked a second-half Hull onslaught with some strong running

Betfred Super League Hull FC (8) 36 Tries: Swift (2), Tuimavave, Satae, Litten, Scott (2) Goals: Sutcliffe (4) Castleford (8) 18 Tries: Wallis, Broadbent, Faraimo Goals: Widdop (3)

Chris Satae powered Hull to within sight of the play-off positions with victory over struggling Castleford.

The Tongan prop scored one try and created another with strong running to perk up Hull after a dour first half.

Victory puts the Black and Whites within two points of sixth-placed rivals Hull KR as they made it seven wins out of 10 in Super League.

Defeat leaves Cas, with just two wins in their last 11, looking over their shoulder at bottom club Wakefield.

The two sides were tied 8-8 at half time but Satae's powerful burst ignited a spell of four tries in 17 minutes that demolished Tigers' resistance.

More follows.

Hull FC: Litten, Barron, Tuimavave, L. Sutcliffe, Swift, Trueman, Clifford, Sao, Houghton, Fash, Savelio, Scott, Cator

Interchanges: Satae, Lane, Taylor, Dwyer (Lovodua)

Castleford: Widdop, Faraimo, Fonua, Broadbent, Wallis, Dean, Miller, Watts, Johnstone, Vete, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman

Interchanges: G. Griffin, A. Sutcliffe, Mustapha, Hall (Robb)

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.