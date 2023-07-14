Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Schneider (right) enjoyed a dream debut for Hull KR

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 18 Tries: O'Connor, Johnson, Handley Goals: Martin 3 Hull KR (18) 19 Tries: Schneider, Opacic, Senior Goals: Milnes 3 Drop-goal: Schneider

Brad Schneider kicked the golden point extra time winner as Hull KR bounced back from a derby defeat to beat Leeds.

Schneider, Tom Opacic and Louis Senior had crossed for the away side to give them an 18-12 lead at the break.

Ash Handley scored his 100th Super League try to add to earlier scores from Jarrod O'Connor and Corey Johnson to level the scores up.

Leeds could have won in regular time but failed to get the job done and debutant Schneider made them pay.

It was a Super League bow to remember for the 22-year-old Australian half-back, who joined on a deal until the end of the season last week after being released by Canberra.

Victory at Headingley moved Willie Peters' men up to sixth, above Salford on points difference.

More to follow.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitua, Martin, MacDonald, Handley; Sezer, Oledzki; O'Connor, Walters, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith, Austin.

Interchanges: Lisone, Holroyd, Sangare, Johnson.

Hull KR: Ryan; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Keinhorst, Hadley.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Johnson, Luckley.

Referee: Tom Grant