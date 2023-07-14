Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tui Lolohea doubled his Super League try tally for the season to four

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (16) 34 Tries: McQueen, Naiqama, Halsall, McGillvary, Lolohea 2 Goals: Russell 5 Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Langi Goals: Jowitt

Wakefield's Super League survival hopes were dented as they fell to a thumping defeat at improving Huddersfield.

Trinity had won three of their previous four to climb back into contention but were 16-0 down at the interval.

Scores from Chris McQueen, Kevin Naiqama, Sam Halsall put the hosts in total control before Jermaine McGillvary and Tui Lolohea quickly added to the home lead after the break.

Samisoni Langi touched down for the visitors before Lolohea got his second.

The Giants had been in danger of getting pulled into trouble themselves following a four-game losing run during June, including a humbling 54-0 drubbing by Leeds.

After their shock win at leaders Catalans last week, howwever, and their comprehensive win over Trinity they now move eight points clear of their opponents.

Wakefield remain bottom following their defeat, two points behind local rivals Castleford, who visit Hull FC on Saturday.

Huddersfield: Connor; McGillvary, Bibby, Naiqama, Halsall; Lolohea, Russell; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, English, Hewitt.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Kershaw; Dagger, Lino; Bowden, Hood, Battye, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay.

Interchanges: Bowes, Fifita, Atoni, Proctor.

Referee: Aaron Moore.