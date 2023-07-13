Whitehaven - here in action against Barrow - are under threat financially, putting the club at risk

Whitehaven's financial plight is serious enough for the short-term future of the club to be under threat, says head coach Jonty Gorley.

Haven said on Monday external-link they are chasing new investment, adding that the club are facing "hard times" financially.

Neither Gorley nor his staff and players have been paid, as Haven try to address their financial situation.

"It's pointless talking about next season if we can't talk about next week," Gorley told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"If we don't do something and don't get funds in from wherever we can, every avenue we need to look down, there won't be a Whitehaven.

"Whitehaven are in trouble here."

Sunday's Championship thumping by Newcastle Thunder was a loss which Gorley described as "embarrassing", questioning his own future given the level of performance.

A few days on from the emotion of the moment, the former Workington Town player has praised his players for their efforts while dealing with such challenges, and has urged those still with the club to stay engaged.

"The club is in the state it is in, we're not getting paid," Gorley said. "But as a coach I'm still putting my time in, Stephen Kirkbride my assistant is putting his time in, Paul Halcrow who does my video and my stats is putting time in.

"We're not getting paid at the moment, we'll get it, but at the moment we're not - but we've still got a job to do.

"I understand [why] we've lost three players and I can't argue with that, if you're not getting paid at work you've got to go somewhere else.

"But the lads who've put their hands up to stay, they've got to give me 100%. The only things we can do is prepare right, turn up on a Sunday and give 100%."