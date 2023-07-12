Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Griffin made 17 appearances for Hull FC before his release by the club on Monday

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed forward Josh Griffin until the end of the 2024 Super League season after he was released by Hull FC.

The 33-year-old moved to Humberside from Salford Red Devils in 2017 but was released early from his contract.

He is currently serving a seven-game ban for questioning the integrity of a match official during their Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

"Wakefield was the obvious choice for me," he told the club website. external-link

"My goals are to help the club and team out in any way that I can, I will help prepare the boys for the upcoming games."

"I'll be working hard until I'm available to play again and I'll make sure to hit the ground running. There's plenty of competition for places in the back row, which is only a good thing."

Griffin began his career with Trinity, making his first-team debut for the club at the age of 17, and he makes his return having made 17 appearances for Hull this season.

Since last leaving leaving Belle Vue, he has gone on to have spells with Castleford, Batley and Salford before joining Hull FC, where he won the Challenge Cup in his first campaign with the club.