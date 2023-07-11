Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad O'Neill has emerged as starting hooker of late, with Cade Cust working off the bench

Hooker Brad O'Neill has signed a four-year deal with Wigan Warriors to run to the end of the 2027 season.

O'Neill has become a regular at first-grade level for the Cherry and Whites, adding depth alongside fellow rake Sam Powell, and has made 37 appearances.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Halton Farnworth Hornets as a junior, was part of Wigan's 2022 Challenge Cup-winning side against Huddersfield at Tottenham.

"I love working with him," boss Matt Peet said.

"He brings so much enthusiasm to the group. He is another outstanding product of the local community game and our academy system."