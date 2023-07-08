Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Weetman has scored four tries in six appearances for Cornwall

Cornwall recorded a first-ever league double over a side as they won 30-14 at London Skolars in League One.

Cornwall, who beat bottom side London 35-10 for a first home victory in their history in March, recorded just their third win since being formed last year.

Tries from Nathan Cullen, Tom Ashton and Ieuan Badham saw the Choughs lead 16-6 at the interval.

David Weetman went over 18 minutes after the break before Adam Rusling's penalty and a Luke Collins try.

Cornwall had Errol Carter and Morgan Punchard sin-binned in the final minute, along with Skolars' Jerome Yates, after a melee between the two sides - with London getting a late consolation try with the final play of the game as Alex Derry went over.

The victory moves Cornwall on to four points from 12 games - they remain in ninth place in League One and are level on points with eighth-placed Midlands Hurricanes, with the two sides meeting in Penryn next weekend.

Cornwall's first-ever win came just over a year ago, when they were 24-4 victors at West Wales Raiders.