Nathan Newbound (centre) featured for Midlands Hurricanes last season

Cornwall have signed Hunslet duo Nathan Newbound and Sean Croston on loan.

The pair will move to Penryn until the end of the season, although Hunslet will have a 24-hour recall on the pair after the first two weeks of the loan.

Former Leeds and Wakefield academy forward Newbound, 22, joined Hunslet from Midlands Hurricanes this winter.

Centre Croston has played for England at youth level and had time at St Helens' academy, as well as spells at Whitehaven and Midlands Hurricanes.

"Sean gives us cover in the back division with Coby Nichol serving the second of his two game suspension," head coach Mike Abbott told the club website external-link .

"He came through some good academy systems and has represented his country, too.

"Hunslet are a team that are challenging for promotion with a big squad so Sean coming to Cornwall gives us power in the backs, whilst helping a player with game time.

"It's a similar scenario with Nathan, too. He needs fitness and games after spending some time out injured during the early part of the season.

"Nathan hardly missed a game for Midlands last year and he was a player that did well in the games against Cornwall."