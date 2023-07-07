Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Dagger had kicked eight goals when Wakefield beat Salford last week and he proved the difference again as Trinity beat Wigan to seal a third win in four games

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 27 Tries: Lineham, Kershaw, Atoni, Whitbread Goals: Dagger 5 Drop-goal: Dagger Wigan (12) 26 Tries: Field 2, French, Marshall, King Goals: Smith 3

Wakefield Trinity kept up their revival at the bottom of Super League as they beat Wigan Warriors by golden point.

Jai Field's run in from the length of the field and Bevan French helped Wigan respond to Tom Lineham's early try.

Lee Kershaw ran in from 80 metres for Wakefield but Field and Liam Marshall looked to have sent Wigan clear.

Renouf Atoni and Jai Whitbread kept the hosts in it before Toby King's late try but Will Dagger took the game to golden point and kicked the winning drop-goal.

Wigan had been within moments of seeing out a hard-fought win that would have allowed them to keep pace within the top four but instead, Wakefield continued their mid-season turnaround.

Trinity came into the game off the back of a morale-boosting win over Salford, which was their second win in three games, and the bottom side took an early lead against Wigan.

Lineham dived in at the right-hand corner as Wakefield worked the ball wide following good work from Reece Lyne.

Wigan got off the mark as they capitalised on a fortunate bounce after Wakefield kicked on their last tackle, which allowed Field to collect and race in from his own half to touch down between the posts.

French weaved his way in to continue Wigan's turnaround, but there was still time in the first half for Kershaw to replicate Field's lung-busting run as he worked on to a wayward Warriors pass to draw the hosts level.

Field and Marshall combined to send Wigan into an eight-point lead before Atoni and Whitbread's intervention had briefly put Wakefield back in front.

King's touch down in the corner turned the game in the Cherry and Whites' favour before Will Dagger's last-ditch penalty gave the hosts hope.

Dagger kicked the winning point after Max Jowitt had missed his own attempt, sealing a massive two points for the hosts in their pursuit of survival.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Kershaw; Dagger, Kay; Bowden, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Battye.

Interchanges: Bowes, Protctor, Atoni, Fifita.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Thornley, Marshall; French, Smith; Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Singleton, Nsemba, Mago, Cust.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.