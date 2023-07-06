Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Punchard was unable to break into the side at Cornwall's League One rivals Hunslet

Cornwall have signed Hunslet half-back Morgan Punchard on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old joined the League One side on loan last month and impressed in the 30-6 loss to third-tier leaders Dewsbury Rams.

He is available to face fellow League One strugglers London Skolars this weekend as Cornwall aim to do a league double over a team for the first time.

"I feel like I have a point to prove and coming to Cornwall gives me the opportunity to do that," Punchard said.

"Cornwall is a club going in the right direction and I was made to feel very welcome when I was on loan.

"From the fans, to the backroom staff and the players, it now feels like the right time to join Cornwall," he added to the club website.

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott commented: "We were really impressed with Morgan last month against Dewsbury.

"We kind of threw him in at the deep end a bit but he took it in his stride and contributed to a team performance which merited more than we actually got on the day."