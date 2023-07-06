Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Schneider made his NRL debut at Canberra in 2021 against Melbourne Storm

Hull KR have signed half-back Brad Schneider on a deal for the rest of the season after his release by National Rugby League club Canberra Raiders.

The Adelaide-born 22-year-old has made 12 NRL appearances for the Raiders and been a regular for the New South Wales Cup reserve-grade team.

He will provide cover for the Robins with Jordan Abdull ruled out longer-term with a hamstring injury.

"It's a really positive signing for the club," boss Willie Peters said.

"Brad's going to give us some much needed depth in the halves, he's a talented young player who works hard, and that's what we want at this club."

Schneider's efforts in his 2022 breakthrough season earned him the Raiders' Peter Mullholland Rookie of the Year award, as he played 10 games, scoring one try and 23 goals.

There is a chance he will be available for next week's game at Leeds Rhinos, but he will not arrive in time for Sunday's derby with Hull FC.

Schneider said: "I'm excited to get over there and rip in. I had a chat to Willie and the one thing that stood out to me the most was how much he wanted me there. As a player, the confidence that gives me, it's a wonderful feeling."