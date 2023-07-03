Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sinead Peach earned plaudits for a typically energetic display in the hooking role for York

Head coach Lindsay Anfield was pleased with York Valkyrie's response to Nines disappointment in Sunday's 40-6 win over Wigan Warriors, which kept them in top spot in Women's Super League.

Valkyrie extended their otherwise 100% record with victory, just a week after exit by the Warriors women's side in the separate nine-a-side competition.

Lacey Owen scored twice as one of seven different try-scorers for York.

"I was really pleased with how it went," Anfield told BBC Radio York.

"We didn't give them much room with the ball, our line-speed was there and we dominated the majority of the rucks so it wasn't a surprise we came out all guns blazing."

Owen was joined among the scoring by Ellie Hendry, Rhiannon Marshall, Tara Jane Stanley, Emma Kershaw, Sade Rihari and captain Peach, who earned praise for her efforts.

"She's a fantastic leader, coming into her own and growing with each game," Anfield added.

"She just leads superbly, and Lacey ran her close for player of the match, despite dislocating her finger on 50 minutes which didn't go back in but she dominated."

Saints and Leeds win big to maintain pursuit

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos have lost key personnel but their title credentials remain strong after a club record 88-0 demolition of Warrington Wolves.

England centre Amy Hardcastle helped herself to four tries while there was also a treble for Caitlin Casey, and doubles for Caitlin Beevers, Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe and Izzy Northrop among the nine try-scorers.

Zoe Hornby, Sophie Robinson, Sophie Nuttall and Beth Lockwood completed the scoring for Lois Forsell's side.

St Helens also ran amok and in turn kept their opposition scoreless when they thrashed Huddersfield Giants 66-0.

It was an immediate reunion for former Giants Erin Stott, who marked her debut with two tries against her old club as one of five double scorers with Luci McColm, Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge and Chantelle Crowl.

Hannah Roberts, Eboni Partington and Tara Jones also went over as Matty Smith's side made it three wins from four in the league.

In Group Two, Leigh maintained their excellent start to beat nearest rivals Barrow 14-0 and take top spot.

Featherstone beat Salford 30-10 on the road, while Bradford beat Castleford 16-4.