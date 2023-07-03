Jordan Johnstone: Castleford Tigers sign Widnes Vikings hooker on loan
Castleford Tigers have signed Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has previously played in Super League with both the Vikings and Hull FC, where he worked with Cas head coach Andy Last.
He could make his debut for the club against Leigh on Friday.
"He's an honest, hard-working lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in," Last told the club website.