Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski has made 22 appearances for Wigan since joining them last year

Wigan Warriors have taken up the option to extend Abbas Miski's contract by a year until the end of the 2024 season.

The in-form Lebanon winger, 27, has scored in each of his past six games and touched down twice in Friday's 22-6 Super League win over Huddersfield.

Miski, who joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2022, has 11 tries to his name in total this season.

"Abbas has made this a really easy decision for us," Warriors head coach Matt Peet told the club website. external-link

"His form on the field has been outstanding and is the result of his hard work and dedication."