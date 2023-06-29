Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Konrad Hurrell has scored eight tries in 14 appearances for St Helens this season

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Hurrell, 31, joined from Leeds in October 2021 and helped Saints win a fourth straight Grand Final in 2022.

"We're absolutely delighted that Konrad has extended his stay at the club, it was a no-brainer decision not only on our part but also on his," head coach Paul Wellens told the club website. external-link

"He has really bought into what we are about here at St Helens."