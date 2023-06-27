Mickael Goudemand: Leeds Rhinos to sign Catalans Dragons forward
Leeds Rhinos have signed Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old France international was part of the Dragons side that won the Challenge Cup final in 2018.
"Mickael is a very impressive individual," head coach Rohan Smith told the Leeds website.
"Throughout his career, he has shown that he is an ambitious player who backs himself to perform at the highest level."