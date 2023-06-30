Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski dives over for his second try for Wigan against Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Wigan (10) 22 Tries: Miski (2), Field, Marshall Goals: Smith (3) Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: Bibby Goals: Connor

Abbas Miski's double set Wigan on their way as they beat Huddersfield to clinch a third win in a row.

The winger scored for the sixth consecutive game to keep Warriors' sights on leaders Catalans Dragons.

Miski made the difference in a tight first half with two sharp finishes.

Wigan eased to victory in the second half as Jai Field and Liam Marshall made sure of the points, consigning Giants to their eighth defeat in nine games.

Wigan look like a side that have hit form at the right time as they hunt down leaders Catalans and their neighbours and surprise package, Leigh, at the top.

After knocking Warrington out of the Challenge Cup they dominated fellow play-off hopefuls Salford last week and had too much for Huddersfield.

The Giants restored some of their pride after a 54-0 mauling by Leeds, giving the home side problems in the first half, which was largely a midfield arm-wrestle.

Miski has been a key figure in the Wigan revival, and he darted over from Bevan French's fine pass to break the deadlock.

The former Manly Sea Eagles man was again on the end of a neat Wigan move as Harry Smith cut out the pass to Toby King, who had Miski on the overlap.

With Giants' resistance broken, Jai Field danced over early in the second half and even with Ethan Havard in the sin-bin Warriors extended their lead when Liam Marshall got on the end of Field's smart grubber kick.

Bibby's late try was scant consolation for Giants, who are now looking over their shoulders at bottom club Wakefield.

Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Singleton, H. Hill, Mago, Cust (Nsemba)

Huddersfield: Connor, Cudjoe, Bibby, Naiqama, McGillvray, Russell, Lolohea, C. Hill, Milner, Wilson, Livett, McQueen, Yates

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Rogers (Marsters)

Referee: Jack Smith.