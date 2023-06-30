Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Welsby has now scored eight tries for St Helens so far this season

Betfred Super League St Helens (10) 22 Tries: Mata'utia, Welsby, Bennison, Percival Goals: Percival Castleford (0) 0

St Helens bounced back from their Super League defeat by Hull FC as they comfortably beat Castleford Tigers.

Saints led through Sione Mata'utia early on while Jack Welsby also crossed to give them a 10-0 half-time lead.

Jon Bennison extended their advantage as he ran in at the corner while Mark Percival powered over late on.

The visitors offered little in the way of response on a miserable night at the office, with Andy Last's side nilled for the third time this season.

The result means the hosts move up to fifth courtesy of their victory and struggling Wakefield's win over Salford.

Trinity's morale-boosting victory also puts the pressure on Cas, with the Tigers only four points above the bottom side.

Saints came into the match off the back of a chastening loss to Hull FC but wasted no time in getting back on track as Mata'utia crossed over.

A subdued first half followed, with Welsby eventually padding out their advantage just before the break as he profited from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook gaining ground from a Cas error, leaving him to cut inside to score.

Bennison's try was the pick of the bunch for Saints and it came courtesy of Jonny Lomax's offload to send the winger through into the corner.

Percival pounced on another Cas error as they lost the ball leading to Saints teeing the centre up to power over on the left and wrap up a processional victory.

St Helens: Welsby; Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Delaney.

Castleford: Widdop; Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qareqare; Dean, Miller; Griffin, Broadbent, Watts, Sutcliffe, Edwards, Hall.

Interchanges: Vete, Mustapha, Robb, Martin.

Referee: Aaron Moore.