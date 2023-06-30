Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Briscoe scores a try as Leigh Leopards beat Hull KR in Super League

Betfred Super League Leigh (22) 34 Tries: Briscoe, Ipape, Chamberlain, Charnley, penalty try, Mulhern Goals: Reynolds 5 Hull KR (0) 4 Tries: Lewis

Brilliant Leigh Leopards overpowered Hull KR to take second place in the Super League table.

The Leopards' Pacific Islands quintet laid the platform for the emphatic win, putting the lacklustre Humberside outfit on the back-foot throughout.

Tries from Tom Briscoe, Edwin Ipape, Ed Chamberlain and Josh Charnley had Leigh in charge by half time.

Ricky Lautele forced a penalty try and Robbie Mulhern powered over, with Mikey Lewis running in a late consolation.

The in-form new boys scored six tries as they proved too quick, powerful and slick for the rattled Robins, who are now seventh in the table.

The Robins set the tone for their dreadful evening by kicking the ball out on the full from the kick-off, and then had Lewis sin-binned for a silly sliding challenge on Tom Briscoe just four minutes in.

Leigh did not need any more encouragement as they continued to live up to chairman Derek Beaumont's bold pre-season claim that they are a play-off team.

Briscoe ended a typically slick Leigh move to open the scoring and Ipape powered over from a sharp pass by Leopards' mastermind Lachlan Lam.

Leigh were sloppy in difficult conditions, but made light of the slippery ball and sodden surface as Chamberlain broke two tackles from Lam's pass to go over.

Leigh's Pacific Islands quintet of Lam, Ipape, Tom Amone, Ricky Leutele and John Asiata were uncontainable at times but the Robins did not help themselves.

On-loan fullback Tanguy Zenon inexplicably allowed Ben Reynolds' excellent 40-20 kick to roll out of play and, from the ensuing attack, Leigh switched the ball quickly and Josh Charnley notched his 20th Super League try of the season.

The visitors continued to struggle after the break as Lautele kicked through and was hauled down by Matt Parcell as he was poised to chase the ball, for a penalty try award.

Robbie Mulhern rampaged over to put the icing on it for Leigh and Lewis gave the visiting fans something to cheer on a miserable night for the Humbersiders.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Mulhern, Ipape, Amone, Chamberlain, Holmes, Asiata

Interchanges: Hughes, Nakubuwai, Mellor, Norman (Davis)

Hull KR: Zenon, Yaha, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R. Hall, Lewis, Milnes, Luckley, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Parcell, Kennedy, Storton, Aydin (C. Hall)

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.