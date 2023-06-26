James Harrison: Warrington Wolves forward given two-game ban for dangerous contact
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison has been given a two-match ban and a £250 fine for dangerous contact in their defeat by Castleford Tigers.
His ban comes after a tackle on the Tigers' Nathan Massey, who was forced off the field through injury.
"It was a very ugly collision. I've looked at it and it's a nasty one," Tigers boss Andy Last said post-match.
"I know James and he's not malicious. It looks like ligament damage. I don't think we'll see him for a few weeks."