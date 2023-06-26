Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Harrison will now miss Warrington Wolves' meeting with Leeds Rhinos as well as the visit of St Helens

Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison has been given a two-match ban and a £250 fine for dangerous contact in their defeat by Castleford Tigers.

His ban comes after a tackle on the Tigers' Nathan Massey, who was forced off the field through injury.

"It was a very ugly collision. I've looked at it and it's a nasty one," Tigers boss Andy Last said post-match.

"I know James and he's not malicious. It looks like ligament damage. I don't think we'll see him for a few weeks."