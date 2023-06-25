Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kruise Leeming has made six NRL appearances for Gold Coast Titans

Wigan Warriors have signed former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal from the start of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old hooker joined NRL side Gold Coast Titans on a deal until the end of the season in April.

"Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit here," head coach Matt Peet told the club website. external-link

"We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career."