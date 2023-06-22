Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jay Pitts (centre) has been ever-present for Wakefield in Super League this season, while Liam Kay (right) has missed just one game

Wakefield outside back Liam Kay and forward Jay Pitts have signed contract extensions with the Super League club.

Kay, 31, will now stay with Trinity until the end of the 2025 season, while Pitts, 33, has signed a one-year extension to cover next season.

"Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent," head coach Mark Applegarth told the club website. external-link

"Liam is an excellent outside back and his versatility is also helpful ."

Trinity beat West Yorkshire rivals Leeds to win their first game of the season in their last match 11 days ago but remain bottom of the Super League.