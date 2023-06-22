Jake Clifford put Hull FC in front with a fourth-minute try

Betfred Super League Hull FC (22) 34 Tries: Clifford, Tuimavave, Trueman, Satae, Scott, McIntosh Goals: Clifford 5 St Helens (0) 6 Tries: Bell Goals: Bennison

Hull FC produced a superb performance to comprehensively beat St Helens.

Saints won at the MKM Stadium in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday but found themselves 22-0 down at half-time after tries from Jake Clifford, Carlos Tuimavave, Jake Trueman and Chris Satae.

James Bell got the visitors on the scoreboard but Cameron Scott re-affirmed the home lead.

Darnell McIntosh picked up a loose ball to wrap the win up late on.

Victory for the home side ended their 16-match losing run against Saints.

Paul Wellens' men have now lost six games this season, as many as they did in the entirety of the 2022 Super League campaign.

Saturday's Cup tie swung on Josh Griffin's red card for the hosts for dissent and he was subsequently hit with a seven-match ban for questioning the integrity of the referee.

Despite that disappointment, Tony Smith's men started on the front foot and Clifford gave them the lead after four minutes before Tuimavave crashed over for a second score.

Trueman extended their lead with an incredibly unusual try. He kicked the ball through and Jack Welsby looked to watch it go out of play but McIntosh did brilliantly to run around him and bat it back into play where Trueman, who had gone off the pitch in his kick chase, dived on to it.

The three-time champions were rocked and Satae barged in over some lax defending before Davy Litten nearly extended the advantage with a spectacular finish in the corner but the video referee ruled it out for a knock-on.

No doubt stung by some strong words from Wellens at the break, the away side looked to mount a comeback as Bell got them on the scoreboard after good work from Konrad Hurrell.

However, their slim hopes of turning the game around were short-lived as Scott touched down before the home side put in some great defensive sets to keep Saints at bay.

Litten then missed out on a try in very similar circumstances to the first half but it mattered little and McIntosh scooped up a dropped pass to sprint 60 yards and put the seal on Hull FC's first win over St Helens since August 2017.

Smith's men will look to build on this when they host Catalans next Saturday while Saints will aim to bounce back with a home game against Castleford a week on Friday.

Hull FC: Shaul, Litten, Scott, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Lovodua, Savelio, Cator

Interchanges: Satae, Lane, McNamara, Brown.

St Helens: Welsby, Ritson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Knowles, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Interchanges: Roby, Mata'utia, Paasi, Bell.

Referee: Jack Smith.