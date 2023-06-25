Close menu

Super League: Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors - Matty Peet's side go third

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments14

Wigan Warriors celebrate an Abbas Miski try against Salford Red Devils
Betfred Super League
Salford (6) 6
Try: Hellewell Goal: Sneyd
Wigan (8) 26
Tries: Shorrocks, Farrell 2, Miski, Marshall Goals: Smith 3

Liam Farrell scored two tries as Wigan beat Salford to climb back into the top three of Super League.

The Warriors went into the match having won just one of their previous five league games and were up against an in-form home team.

They cracked a strong Salford defensive performance in the first half by scoring three second-half tries.

Salford were without stars Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers and lost another as Ryan Brierley suffered a head injury.

With Warrington Wolves losing to Castleford on Friday and Leigh being beaten by Catalans on Saturday, Salford's defeat meant that three of the top four going into this round of games lost this weekend, and the win placed Matty Peet's team four points behind the league-leading Dragons.

Last week's win at Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals galvanised Wigan after their poor run of league form, and they barely allowed Salford a sniff in front of a club record attendance of 7,854 at the Salford Stadium.

Salford defended stoutly in the first half but Harry Smith's kicking game was the key, and he sent in a grubber for Joe Shorrocks to open the scoring after the 20-minute mark.

Paul Rowley's team forged ahead as Ben Hellewell went over from Marc Sneyd's offload and Sneyd kicked the extras.

Salford's defence, however, was disrupted by the departure of Brierley for a head injury assessment, which he failed, forcing wing Ken Sio to play full-back, and Wigan exploited a resulting gap as Jai Field raced through and sent Farrell over.

Salford struggled to get a toe-hold in the game after the break, and Wigan cutely bluffed the Reds to score another try, lining up speed merchants Field and Bevan French on the left of a 15-metre scrum and then moving the ball right for Abbas Miski to crash over.

Jake Wardle sent Farrell over for his second try and Liam Marshall broke 80 metres as Salford pressed hard, to wrap up an eighth-successive victory in this fixture.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Atkin, Sneyd, Vuniyayawa, Bourouh, Sidlow, Watkins, Stone, Partington

Interchanges: Addy, Costello, Dupree, Hellewell (Ormondroyd)

Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Singleton, Hill, Mago, Cust (Nsemba)

Referee: Aaron Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 18:01

    Salford Barry white

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:45

    I see that the above report has now been changed ... they have now deleted "Ian Watson's team"

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 17:40

    Can someone who watches and has a knowledge on Rugby League.
    Tell me how you Correctly Play the ball
    Sick to death on watching so called Referees
    Not pulling up players for not playing the ball Correctly.
    Let's change the 6 again rule to hand the opposition the ball if an incorrect play the ball has been ruled
    WATCH THE WOMENS ORIGIN GAME
    THE BALL BEING PLAYED CORRECTLY

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 17:44

      147break replied:
      Not every time it wasn't ... don't let counter-sexism get in the way of your view.

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 17:37

    Salford very much like Warrington,lull their fans into thinking " it's their year"and then implode under the weight of expectancy.

  • Comment posted by belarusian warrior, today at 17:28

    11 games to go, 7 at home, only Catalan away a difficult game............ league leaders shield nice.
    Sorry Saints, your time is up.
    I still don't know why Junior is not a regular.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 17:23

    So annoyed not televised I thought they were promoting the sport ?

    Well done Wigan 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Richard Cook, today at 17:21

    "Ian Watson's team forged ahead as Ben Hellewell went over from Marc Sneyd's offload and Sneyd kicked the extras"
    Who writes this guff?

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 18:02

      LBRodders replied:
      Stevie wonder

  • Comment posted by dunrobin123, today at 17:16

    Well done Wigan...and of course Ian Watson isn't even Salford's coach, and hasn't been for a couple of years now. Get your facts right BBC!!

  • Comment posted by stephen jones, today at 17:15

    Ian watson’s team lol 😂

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:09

    2 matches in a row now where we really haven't turned up........ need to get sorted quickly. This seasons been excellent so far it'd be a pity to see it all undone

    • Reply posted by jb, today at 17:37

      jb replied:
      You did have 2 quality players missing though.
      Think nowadays, virtually every team can field a good 17 but any injuries to top players can't be negated with a squad player.

