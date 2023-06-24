Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone is Super League's leading try scorer this season with 20 so far

Betfred Super League Catalans Dragons (20) 38 Tries: Mourgue, Garcia 2, Johnstone 2, Romano Goals: Mourgue 7 Leigh Leopards (18) 30 Tries: Chamberlain 2, Charnley, Ipape, Briscoe Goals: Reynolds 5

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons overcame fellow high-flyers Leigh Leopards in a thriller to move two points clear at the top of the table.

Tom Johnstone's 100th Super League try, plus scores from Arthur Mourgue and Benjamin Garcia, had Catalans cruising.

But an Ed Chamberlain double and Josh Charnley's try in response meant the Dragons only led 20-18 at half-time.

An Arthur Romano try and a second each from Garcia and Johnstone sealed it to end Leigh's nine-game winning run.

The English side led briefly late in the second half, with Edwin Ipape and Tom Briscoe grabbing scores after Romano went over, but the Dragons prevailed with two tries in the final 14 minutes.

Two tries in the first four minutes from Mourgue and Garcia had put the Perpignan club in a commanding position before the Leopards even had a chance of troubling the competition's front runners.

Full-back Mourgue converted both tries and then slotted over a penalty as Steve McNamara's side produced a scintillating display in the opening stages.

Johnstone linked up with Romano to bring up his century of English top-flight tries with what was his 19th score of the campaign.

Leigh's response was as devastating as the hosts' start, with Chamberlain touching down twice in seven minutes before Charnley matched Johnstone with his 19th Super League score of the season to make it 20-18.

Romano went over from close range immediately after the break to give hosts the ideal start to the second half, only for Ipape to hit back after an excellent defensive display from the visitors kept them in touch.

Briscoe's try with 22 minutes left put third-placed Leigh ahead for the first time, but Garcia forced his way over and Johnstone took his Super League try tally to 101 - and his season total to 20 - to deny the Leopards their first league win against the French club.

Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Keighran, Johnstone, May, Tomkins, Garcia, McMeeken, Seguier, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Ikuvalu, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Leigh Leopards: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hanley, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Mulhern, Ipape, Amone, Chamberlain, Holmes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Wilde, Davis, Mellor, Norman.

Referee: Liam Moore.