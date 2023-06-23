Rhyse Martin (centre) scored 26 of Leeds Rhinos' 54 points against Huddersfield Giants

Betfred Super League Leeds (22) 54 Tries: Walters 2, Myler, Handley, Fusitu'a 2, McDonnell, Martin 2 Goals: Martin 9 Huddersfield (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos ended their three-match Super League losing streak by thrashing Huddersfield Giants in emphatic style on an emotional night at Headingley.

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was guest of honour at the club's motor neurone disease awareness fixture and watched a comprehensive takedown of the Giants.

Leeds ran in nine tries with stand-off Blake Austin dictating the game.

Huddersfield were out of the running by half time to slip to a seventh defeat in their last eight matches.

The big win was a fitting way for Leeds to honour Burrow, 40, who announced in 2019 that he had motor neurone disease. Friday's match was dedicated to awareness of the disease.

Rhyse Martin kicked eight conversions and a penalty to add to his two tries for a personal haul of 26 points.

This was a meeting of two West Yorkshire teams in dreadful form, both having lost six of their previous seven games in all competitions.

Leeds had the added ignominy of becoming the first Super League team to lose to bottom club Wakefield two weeks ago, a defeat that drew strong criticism.

With Burrow and his family on the pitch before this game, and the sentiment palpable in the Headingley air, there was little doubt about the result this time, from the off.

Sam Walters crashed over for the first try and the mercurial Austin slipped through two tackles to set up Richie Myler for the second.

Another classy feint and break gave winger Ash Handley a simple finish and with Giants in defensive disarray David Fusitu'a marked his return from a long injury absence by finishing another sweeping Leeds move on the other flank.

There was no let-up in the second half as Aidan Sezer and Myler combined to send James McDonnell over.

Innes Senior was sin-binned for holding on to Handley after a brilliant try-saving tackle and Leeds pressed home their advantage as Corey Johnson brilliantly drove for the posts on the last and flipped a pass for Walters to crash over for his second try.

It was now exhibition stuff from the Rhinos as another superb Austin break and deft Myler kick was gathered by Martin, and Fusitu'a grabbed his second, falling over the line after gathering Myler's kick to the corner.

Martin rounded off the scoring to top the 50-point mark after sharp work by Handley out wide, with the Papua New Guinea international converting to make it 26 points.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith:

"It was a really strong performance on a really special night.

"This club does so much more than worry about winning games and the way the club paid tribute to Rob and his family, it was a fitting performance to acknowledge that.

"I'm very pleased with how we played, and more pleased with how we prepared and responded from a disappointing last showing that wasn't up to standard.

"In this competition I don't think you ever expect to see a blow-out score coming, but you can always see a good performance. Every week we've been right in there with a chance, and if you're always in with a chance you're never too far from things going your way."

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson:

"It was a terrible beginning, a terrible middle and a terrible end.

"It was nowhere near - no resilience, no attitude to build pressure, just not good enough, embarrassing. They (Leeds) labelled it the 'mini-Grand Final' and all the players knew about that, but we let it all down with a terrible performance.

"I know what's going to work and I know where we need to go. There are going to be some tough conversations but if we want to take the club forward that's what's got to happen now.

"Maybe some players have got a little bit too comfortable. I like to think that everyone plays the game like it's going to be their last, and I didn't see that out there and it hurts badly.

"I wouldn't say I'm not worried. You're always worried when you lose. It's a job I love and a career I love and I want to be one of the best at it. It's about perseverance and showing resilience and everything we didn't do today."

Leeds: Myler; Fusitua, Martin, Roberts, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith.

Interchanges: Johnson, Lisone, Donaldson, Sangare.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Senior, Bibby, Naiqama, McGillvary; Russell, Fages; Hill, Peats, Greenwood, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Wilson, Ashworth, Ikahihifo, Lolohea.

Referee: Ben Thaler.