Super League: Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves - Home side hold off comeback

Gareth Widdop kicked four penalties to help Castleford to an important win against Warrington
Gareth Widdop kicked four penalties, one conversion and a drop goal to help Castleford to just a fourth win of the season
Betfred Super League
Castleford (14) 23
Tries: Tate, Qareqare, Broadbent Goals: Widdop 5 Drop goal: Widdop
Warrington (0) 14
Tries: Ashton 2, Wrench Goals: Mata'utia

Castleford moved closer to Super League survival as they held off a spirited fightback from Warrington.

Will Tate gave the Tigers the lead when the away side were down to 12 after Jason Harrison was sent to the sin-bin and Jason Qareqare's try gave them a 14-0 lead at the break.

Matty Ashton crossed twice and Connor Wrench's score levelled the game up.

Gareth Widdop landed a drop-goal for the home side and Jack Broadbent's late score secured the two points.

Victory for Andy Last's men moved them six points clear of rock-bottom Wakefield.

Second-placed Warrington have now lost three of their past four Super League games.

Cas signalled their intent early on when Widdop opted to kick the two after Harrison was sin-binned for a professional foul on Nathan Massey.

Tate scored the opening try of the night when the Wolves were penalised near their own line for a second time.

Widdop kicked two more penalties before Qareqare dotted down after Jordan Turner patted a kick back to him.

Daryl Powell's men improved after the interval and Ashton got them on the scoreboard after the home side were penalised for a high shot.

He added his second try following a Cas error from a high ball and Wrench then burst away to make it 14-14.

Widdop continued his good evening from the boot with a drop-goal to edge Cas back into the lead before Broadbent broke through a gap to put the game beyond Warrington, and there was still time for Widdop to kick a fourth penalty of the night in the final minute.

Cas visit St Helens next Friday while the Wolves host Leeds, fresh from their 54-0 mauling of Huddersfield, on Thursday.

Castleford: Widdop, Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qareqare, Broadbent, Miller, Watts, Massey, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.

Interchanges: Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Hall.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Wrench, Minikin, Ashton, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Philbin.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Bullock, Russell.

Sin-bin: Harrison (5).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by BostonJim, today at 23:10

    Is Covid back over there in the north of England? Why doesn't anyone attend? The cricket had sellouts though

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 23:10

    Nobody hates Warrington more than the Warrington fans! Reading these comments, you wouldn't think they were 2nd in the table, level on points with 1st place Catalans!

    • Reply posted by Glynn Shandie, today at 23:12

      Glynn Shandie replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Glynn Shandie, today at 23:08

    Ridiculous that people are questioning Powell's position when Warrington are joint top on points. Whether he can win a final is another question, but judge him on that at the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 23:09

      MrPeterJThomas replied:
      Many had already judged him at the end of last season tbh

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 23:07

    Started the season brilliantly, new players etc as Powell wanted. Then as year has progressed, the team has regressed - so is coaching the issue, the more input the worse the team has played?

    Yes there are injuries, and losing both hbs isn't easy, but the squad should cope.

    Something isn't right, as a team that started so well now look like they've never met - and were better when they hadn't!

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 23:14

      Matt replied:
      Warrington's played above their standard at the start of the season. As Salford shows a few years ago, you can't buy success in this sport. The best teams bring players through their academies and build teams of players who play together.

      Warrington's system of constantly showing up at poorer clubs with a chequebook and poaching all their best players is not working, and it never will.

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 23:04

    Thought they’d won the comp in March?

    • Reply posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 23:08

      MrPeterJThomas replied:
      March madness clearly.

  • Comment posted by knowsleyroaders, today at 23:02

    There’s always next year.

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 22:36

    Enough is enough. Taxi for Powell.

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 22:35

    What hold has Powell over the Warrington Board?Clearly he has lost the dressingroom AGAIN,and with his mate Fitzpatric turned a once respected club into a laughing stock.How much longer do we have to tolerate these people before the Board takes action?

  • Comment posted by 13Bruin13, today at 22:33

    And now the end is here, Powell accept this is your final curtain. Powell Out!

  • Comment posted by Jarvis , today at 22:25

    Lee Briers Would do better than Powell! But that ship has sailed

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 22:13

    Taxi for Powell

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 22:09

    Warrington bottlers heading for mid table and no silverware rapid. Season over time to get the cheque book out yet again.

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 22:07

    Warrington awful again. Dreading Leeds, who were excellent. With Justin Holbrook available, I certainly wouldn’t be averse replacing Daryl Powell. We won our first 8, and then have only gone on to win four of our last ten. Not good enough for a top 6 side, let alone one aiming for trophies. Don’t want to take away from Cas though, well played.

  • Comment posted by blue n white, today at 22:04

    What's happening at the wire ?

  • Comment posted by Fettle-it, today at 22:04

    Well Done Cas

    • Reply posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 23:10

      MrPeterJThomas replied:
      Exactly

