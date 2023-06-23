Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth Widdop kicked four penalties, one conversion and a drop goal to help Castleford to just a fourth win of the season

Betfred Super League Castleford (14) 23 Tries: Tate, Qareqare, Broadbent Goals: Widdop 5 Drop goal: Widdop Warrington (0) 14 Tries: Ashton 2, Wrench Goals: Mata'utia

Castleford moved closer to Super League survival as they held off a spirited fightback from Warrington.

Will Tate gave the Tigers the lead when the away side were down to 12 after Jason Harrison was sent to the sin-bin and Jason Qareqare's try gave them a 14-0 lead at the break.

Matty Ashton crossed twice and Connor Wrench's score levelled the game up.

Gareth Widdop landed a drop-goal for the home side and Jack Broadbent's late score secured the two points.

Victory for Andy Last's men moved them six points clear of rock-bottom Wakefield.

Second-placed Warrington have now lost three of their past four Super League games.

Cas signalled their intent early on when Widdop opted to kick the two after Harrison was sin-binned for a professional foul on Nathan Massey.

Tate scored the opening try of the night when the Wolves were penalised near their own line for a second time.

Widdop kicked two more penalties before Qareqare dotted down after Jordan Turner patted a kick back to him.

Daryl Powell's men improved after the interval and Ashton got them on the scoreboard after the home side were penalised for a high shot.

He added his second try following a Cas error from a high ball and Wrench then burst away to make it 14-14.

Widdop continued his good evening from the boot with a drop-goal to edge Cas back into the lead before Broadbent broke through a gap to put the game beyond Warrington, and there was still time for Widdop to kick a fourth penalty of the night in the final minute.

Cas visit St Helens next Friday while the Wolves host Leeds, fresh from their 54-0 mauling of Huddersfield, on Thursday.

Castleford: Widdop, Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qareqare, Broadbent, Miller, Watts, Massey, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.

Interchanges: Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Hall.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Wrench, Minikin, Ashton, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Philbin.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Bullock, Russell.

Sin-bin: Harrison (5).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.