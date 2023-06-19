Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC's Josh Griffin faces a ban of at least six games following his red card in Saturday's Challenge Cup loss to St Helens.

The 33-year-old was yellow carded then shown a red card moments later having argued with referee Chris Kendall.

He now faces a Grade F charge of questioning the integrity of a match official and will face a tribunal.

Hull had ended the first half level at 12-12 before Griffin's red card soon after the hooter, but then lost 32-18.

Leigh's Kai O'Donnell also faces a six-game ban after being given a Grade F dangerous throw charge following their quarter-final win over Championship side York Knights on Sunday.

The Australian back-rower was sent off after just six minutes for a reckless tackle on Josh Daley.

Likewise, Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis was sent off in the sixth minute of their cup win over Warrington on Sunday and was handed a three-game ban and £250 fine.

His suspension came after he twice squared up to Stefan Ratchford, causing the Wire captain to come away with a bloodied nose.

Leigh's Tom Nisbett was given a two-game ban for a Grade C dangerous throw charge, with Zak Hardaker given a one-game ban for a lesser Grade B charge of the same offence.

The Leopards' Ava Seumanufagai was also given a one-game penalty notice for a charge of dangerous contact.