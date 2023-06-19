Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh McGuire (second left) scored one try in six Super League appearances for Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have terminated prop Josh McGuire's contract by mutual agreement, two weeks after he was given a 12-game ban.

McGuire was given the lengthy suspension for "unacceptable language" in the defeat by Leigh last month.

He also missed the first seven games of the season after being banned for seven matches for the same offence.

The 33-year-old Australian made seven appearances for the Wire after joining on a two-year deal before this season.

Warrington said he has now returned to Australia with his family.