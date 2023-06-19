Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Havard has made 61 appearances for Wigan in Super League

Wigan Warriors forward Ethan Havard has signed a new four-year deal.

The 22-year-old England international came through the club's academy and made his debut in July 2019.

"We have known the potential of Ethan for many years. He has been somebody who we have believed in since he joined us as a junior," chief executive Kris Radlinski told the club website. external-link

"He has got a massive future at the club and will be right at the centre of future planning."