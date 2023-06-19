Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Weetman has scored three tries in his first five Cornwall matches

Cornwall suffered a ninth-successive League One defeat as they went down 36-6 at Hunslet.

Adam Ryder's third-minute try gave the hosts the lead, but David Weetman levelled the scores after 11 minutes.

Tries from Joe Burton and Miles Lawford put Hunslet 18-6 up at the break as Cornwall's Liam Whitton was sin-binned.

Josh Jordan-Roberts went over against 12 men shortly after the break before Lawford added a second and Jimmy Watson crossed with eight minutes to go.

Luke Collins had a late consolation score ruled out for Cornwall, who remain second-from-bottom of the table.

They have only won once in 11 games but are two points clear of winless London Skolars - who Cornwall face in their next game, away from home on 8 July.