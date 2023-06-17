Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Moxon was one of three players to grab a double for Leeds, with a try either side of the break

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup quarter-final Leeds Rhinos (32) 54 Tries: Bennett, Enright 2, Northrop 2, Dainton, Moxon 2, Hulme, Butcher, Carter Goals: Hayward 5 Leigh Leopards (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos ran in 11 unanswered tries as they thrashed Leigh Leopards to reach the Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Last season's beaten finalists were 32-0 up by the break, thanks to tries from Keara Bennett, Ruby Enright, Izzy Northrop, Bethan Dainton, Tara Moxon and Sam Hulme.

Moxon, Northrop and debutant Enright each scored another after the break.

Further tries from Hanna Butcher and Mayzi Carter completed the win.

Leeds' comprehensive win makes them the first team to reach the last four in this season's competition.

Holders St Helens host Warrington on Sunday, while Huddersfield travel to Wigan and York Valkyrie host Cardiff Demons.