Tyler Walton is set to make his debut away at Hunslet on Sunday

Cornwall have signed Newcastle Thunder prop Tyler Walton on loan.

The 22-year-old has also spent time at Rochdale Hornets and Midlands Hurricanes and scored against Cornwall for the Birmingham side last season.

He comes in with Jack Ray and Brad Howe out for Sunday's trip to Hunslet.

"We need to go to Hunslet with a really strong pack and I think this signing is probably saying that we are a bit banged up in our front row," said Cornwall head coach Mike Abbot.

"We will face some of the best middles in the comp on Sunday and Tyler will help us combat that.

"He has pedigree and experience at this level and he will be looking to play some rugby. With our situation currently, it's a good move for everyone."