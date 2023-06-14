Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Currie is in his testimonial season with Warrington Wolves

England back-rower Ben Currie has signed a new three-year contract with Warrington Wolves to run to the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 28-year-old has graduated from the club's academy to score 91 tries in 245 games, and won the Challenge Cup in 2019 against St Helens at Wembley.

Currie, who also played for Ireland, made his England debut at the 2017 World Cup, playing in the final.

"He's been a special player for Warrington," boss Daryl Powell said.

"It's good to see him commit his future to the club."

The Lowton-born player has come through serious knee injuries requiring reconstructions to be a regular for the Wolves, and is in his testimonial season.

"I'm only 28 but I look around the squad and I'm one of the senior boys now," he said.

"We've had consistency as a left edge this year which has helped my own form when you're used to playing with the same players either side of you.

"I feel like I'm getting back fit, fast and strong and I'm really enjoying myself out there."