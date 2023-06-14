Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote has had a series of head knocks and there is concern about the long-term effect of concussion

Great Britain and Scotland full-back Lachlan Coote has a decision to make about his playing future after another head injury issue, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has said.

The 33-year-old had to come off against Salford at Magic Weekend, his second case of the campaign.

Coote had three head knocks in 2022 and had said he would retire this winter.

"Potentially Lachlan could retire but that's not the case at the moment," Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

"There's no pressure at our end except we will support him no matter what.

"He's got to see a specialist, he's going through some stages at the moment he has to get through.

"It's a decision with Lachlan that he has to make, that decision may be made for him with specialists, but it's one for him and his family."

Concussions are brain injuries which occur after contact with the head and can have lasting symptoms such as blurred vision, headaches, sensitivity to light and memory loss.

Coote arrived at Rovers from St Helens having won the National Rugby League title in his native Australia with North Queensland, and won three titles with Saints.

That winning mentality and experience has made him an integral part of the Robins' culture.

"We would struggle as a team and as a club without him," Peters added.

"The way Lachlan is around the club and what he has done in the game - he's a key figure in our team.

"But health comes first, and it's a sensitive issue because it's a head knock and he's had plenty of it."

Playmaker Abdull's disappointments continue

Hull KR's injury concerns are mounting, particularly as returning England international half-back Jordan Abdull injured his hamstring against Catalans Dragons in last Saturday's loss.

The 27-year-old was making his first appearance since April after a quad injury but picked up the new injury - having had a similar quad problem last season.

Jordan Abdull had been out with a quad injury but his return against Catalans was short-lived

"At this stage we need to get more tests done on him but it will be a minimum of 12 weeks," Peters said of Abdull's injury.

"We're looking to see if he needs the operation, which is around 16-17 weeks, but if he doesn't need the op it probably cuts the return by four or five weeks.

"He's done some damage to his tendon in his hamstring. With Jordan it's been a sort of trend around this part of the year.

"We need to look further into his body and the reasons behind it, maybe at the end of the season or during his rehab send him somewhere just to find out a bit more about his body and get that right."

Wood's Robins career possibly over?

Saturday's trip to Perpignan proved a costly affair for Rovers, who also lost versatile three-quarter Sam Wood to a dislocated knee and wrist.

Wood will leave Craven Park at the end of the season after he rejected Rovers' terms, with Castleford reportedly a likely destination.

"He's looking at three or four months [out] as there's more damage to the knee than we thought," Peters added.

"Sam's done a great job when he's gone in, he's really talkative and he's got a good football brain.

"It could be his last game [for Hull KR], I hope not because he's a popular figure, but the reason why he is not with us next year is he wants to be starting centre and we can't promise that."