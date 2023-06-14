Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zane Tetevano has not played for Leeds since being sent off against Wigan Warriors on 12 May

Leeds Rhinos prop Zane Tetevano is to have heart surgery after suffering a stroke in training.

The club said the 32-year-old had a stroke "a number of weeks ago" and will now have surgery to repair the hole in his heart which caused it.

He has been cleared to return to non-impact aerobic training, but not yet contact sport.

Tetevano thanked the club's medical staff and told the club website he will "never know how lucky" he was external-link .

"Firstly, I would like to thank the club's medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed," he said.

"I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field. I will never know how lucky I was.

"I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so."

Tetevano - a Cook Islands and New Zealand international - cannot yet participate in contact training because of medication he is taking while he awaits surgery, but he will take part in the Leeds 10K on Sunday.

"We expect Zane to make a full recovery and be medically fit to return to play before the end of the season," said Vas Mani, head of medical services at Leeds.