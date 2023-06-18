Close menu

Challenge Cup: Wigan 14-12 Warrington - Warriors hold on with 12 men

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup
Wigan (8) 14
Tries: King, Miski Goals: Smith 3
Warrington (0) 12
Tries: Bullock, Thewlis Goals: Ratchford 2

Wigan Warriors played almost the whole game a man short but still reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a memorable win over Warrington Wolves.

It looked likely to be a game-turner when Wigan forward Kaide Ellis was shown a sixth-minute red card after twice squaring up to Stefan Ratchford in a melee.

But holders Wigan then went 8-0 up with a try from on-loan Warrington centre Toby King and two Harry Smith kicks.

Even when Joe Bullock pulled a try back after the break, improved by Ratchford, Wigan then scored a match-clinching second converted try from Abbas Miski.

Josh Thewlis gave Wire hope, Ratchford again converting, and the visitors thought they had won it when the winger went over again in the 79th minute but the referee Liam Moore chalked it off for a forward pass.

To a massive surge of home relief, that secured Wigan - 20-times winners of the tournament - a semi-final meeting with Hull KR, while St Helens will play Leigh or York.

Harry Smith landed all of his three kicks at goal, the third of them from the touchline
Neither side were in anything like their best form going into this game, having both lost two of their previous three Super League matches.

But the Challenge Cup can often stir the blood, especially between two local rivals with such history.

And this contest took just six minutes to burst into life when Australian loose forward Ellis twice put his head in Ratchford's face in a quite unnecessary flashpoint that ended with both players surrounded by team-mates and blood coming from the bridge of the Warrington centre's nose.

Yet it was Wigan who scored first when, from Smith's crossfield kick, Miski rose highest to knock it backwards and the ball bounced kindly for King to clutch safely and dive over to score against his parent club.

Smith kicked the goal, then added another with a 22nd-minute penalty - and Liam Marshall could even have extended their lead, but was denied in the left corner by a magnificent tackle from Thewlis.

Wigan continued to hold out error-strewn Warrington until the 53rd minute when Bullock crashed over, and Ratchford converted close to the posts.

It did not take long to restore Wigan's eight-point cushion as Miski dived over superbly in the right corner - and Smith superbly curled over the touchline conversion.

But, seven minutes from time, Sam Kasiano's clever flick back to a high ball was transferred back - and Thewlis skipped inside to go over to the right of the posts. Then came that second late Thewlis chance when he thought he had scored, but the match officials chalked it off.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Cust, Singleton, Smithies, Hill.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Mata'utia, Williams; Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Kasiano.

Interchanges: Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Green.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by walgarthjohn, today at 17:28

    Best game in the world. Remind us again how many was on bloody embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 17:28

    Another red card but no complaints about why it was given. Are Warrington the league equivalent to Bath in Union? Chronic underachievers.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 17:26

    I have often wondered but now I actually believe it - this sport is corrupt.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:29

      Nathan replied:
      You think Warrington threw it? Not sure if that is very realistic. It's more likely that they are just pants.

  • Comment posted by gzw, today at 17:25

    I’m used to seeing some rubbish from wire….but jeez that was so bad.

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 17:23

    That game reminded me of travelling to Wembley to watch Martin Offiah score that try in 1994. Only a kid but been a Wigan fan ever since. Hope they go all the way 🙏

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 17:21

    I think the red card gave Wigan the extra resilience, not that they needed any, to win.

    It also gave Wire the belief that it would be theirs to lose - which they did.

    The difference is that mentality of how to win. Sounds basic, but clearly isn't, otherwise it could be coached.

    Poor errors, poor handling, passing and kicking etc against a team who proved that they wanted it more.

    Disappointing

    • Reply posted by RoyaltyinTheChampionship, today at 17:24

      RoyaltyinTheChampionship replied:
      Warrington showed how not to play against 12 men. Needed to build pressure but totally lost their composure. Well done to Wigan though that took guts

  • Comment posted by TheUrizen, today at 17:20

    Dear oh dear Wire...against 12 men really!!

    • Reply posted by Tonyjoe wigan warrior , today at 17:25

      Tonyjoe wigan warrior replied:
      Yes Really

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 17:20

    After that dire spectacle the Beeb wants to start showing Curling or Table Tennis. How can two of the supposedly top sides serve up such a plop fest.

    • Reply posted by PW, today at 17:27

      PW replied:
      I prefer crown green bowling.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:19

    Warrington bottled it, they never made the extra man count

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 17:18

    As a Wire fan you kind of get used to this sort of thing but today certainly lowered the bar a few notches further.
    For a team packed with experience and (supposedly) ability that display was criminal.
    Young Thewlis can hold his head up but the rest should be embarrassed to pick up their wages.

  • Comment posted by Pemite, today at 17:18

    Fantastic performance from Wigan, really gutsy. Warrington had no composure. I know Harry Smith won the MotM award but the Wigan forwards were superb, Ethan Harvard produced the best performance from a Wigan prop in many years.

  • Comment posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 17:12

    WIRES OUR YEAR, where are you? Gone into hiding after another Wire defeat?

    • Reply posted by Dr Switchpiglet, today at 17:27

      Dr Switchpiglet replied:
      He really shouldn't have been so confident, The Wire always choke on the big stage.

  • Comment posted by Plain Strains, today at 17:11

    Jonathan Davies - if Carlsberg did straw clutchers 🤔

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:10

    Wigan are such a gutsy team.

    Warrington...oh dear.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:15

      Nathan replied:
      Yep, that performance was Heroic. Glad I didn't switch off after six minutes. :D

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 17:10

    Warrington proved beyond doubt they are nowt but gutless bottlers.

  • Comment posted by Wigan Mike, today at 17:09

    When did RL become Tiddlywinks. Weak sending off but I guess those are the rules and Ellis was daft enough to be drawn into it. Wire were awful but when needed to wigan defended and scrambled well. Just had a thunderstorm pass over which I did wonder if it was Powell giving his players a dressing down. Wire still mentally weak and won’t win anything again. Not a bad Father’s Day really

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:17

      Nathan replied:
      As Wigan fans I was gutted, but a head butt is a sending off any day of the week. Let's be positive though, What a game! What guts from our lads!

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 17:08

    Suggestion for the home secretary Suella Braverman.Put Wigans Team across The Channel .Problem solved.

  • Comment posted by VamosAtleti, today at 17:07

    Odd really. Warrington had, by all accounts, won the league in March and would clean up this year. 2023? Another year that will always be theirs.

  • Comment posted by Percipient, today at 17:07

    Gosh! A Saints v Wigan Final. Who'd have thought it?

    Wigan showing all the skills, energy, game management and dark arts to hang on. Wire looked very flat in the first half.

    • Reply posted by jps42mff, today at 17:15

      jps42mff replied:
      When was the last Saints v Wigan Challenge cup final then.

  • Comment posted by walgarthjohn, today at 17:06

    Not fixed Rugby league. Every one knew. The biggest teams would be kept apart in the semi draw. Couple of warm balls in the bag

    • Reply posted by PW, today at 17:24

      PW replied:
      That's probably because there is more chance of them not being drawn together.

