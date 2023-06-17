Close menu

Challenge Cup: Hull FC 18-32 St Helens: Saints triumph after Josh Griffin red card

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell scores his 99th career try in the Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC
Betfred Challenge Cup
Hull FC (12) 18
Tries: Griffin, Savelio, Trueman Goals: Sutcliffe (3)
St Helens (12) 32
Tries: Batchelor, Hurrell, Sironen, Dodd, Welsby, Bell Goals: Makinson (2), Lussick (2)

Josh Griffin's red card cost Hull FC as they were defeated 32-18 by St Helens in their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The two sides were level at the break in a bruising encounter at the MKM Stadium.

But second-rower Griffin was shown yellow and red in quick succession for persistent dissent after the half-time whistle.

That signalled a four-try onslaught from Saints despite a brave effort from 12-man Hull.

Victory came at a cost for Saints as Tommy Makinson limped off with an apparent hamstring injury and Mark Percival's game was ended by a head injury assessment.

Saints started with their customary high intensity as Jack Welsby sent Joe Batchelor over for the opening try, with Makinson adding the extras and then kicking a penalty.

The latter was awarded after Brad Fash dropped his shoulder on Percival in a tackle, forcing the Saints man off with Fash placed on report.

With Hull prop Scott Taylor despatched to hospital with a dislocated shoulder, the Black and Whites fought back strongly as Tex Hoy sent Griffin over and Andre Savelio picked up Darnell McIntosh's knock-down off Hoy's high kick to score. Two Liam Sutcliffe conversions edged Hull ahead.

The departure of Makinson affected Saints but Welsby's looping pass sent Konrad Hurrell over for his 99th career try.

The teams trooped off with the score 12-12 at half-time, but Griffin complained to referee Chris Kendall and was shown the yellow card. He continued to complain and was shown a red to leave Hull facing an uphill battle.

Saints pressed home their advantage as Lewis Dodd sent Curtis Sironen crashing over and then added another himself after Tee Ritson's dashing break had been brilliantly halted by a Hoy tackle.

Hull refused to surrender and when Ritson and Welsby collided under a high ball, they gave themselves a chance as Jake Trueman went over.

Saints' response was clinical as Welsby went over for the killer try and James Bell finished it off with another late on.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Hoy, Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Griffin, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Sao, Satae, Lane, Dwyer, (Scott).

Sent off: Griffin (40).

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Lussick, Paasi, Bell, (Bennison).

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:09

    If a player has just been given a 12 match ban for saying something to an opponent, I would hope a longer ban is imposed for a player arguing with a referee. Some might say the first of those was a second offence ... but so was the Hull player's as he had just been given a yellow card but decided to do it a second time.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 17:09

    Great game. Hull gave saints a game until second half but I don't think they had reached fourth gear.
    Well done referee in sorting out the hull player. Stupid reaction. It was half time anyway so didn't matter!!!!
    Can you imagine how few players would be left on a football pitch if the referees followed the RL refs 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 17:05

    I’m a Hull KR fan, I thought the referee made it plain who was going to win long before he sent the best player on the pitch off on the flimsiest of pretexts. Warrington fans can look forward to bein seriously disappointed tomorrow, we’re have a St Helens vs Wigan final.

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 17:03

    A great competitive first half absolutely ruined by a pompous referee whose impartiality was rightly called into question. Set restarts given unfairly and a penalty for a normal tackle, it's no wonder someone had a word. The half was over, there was no need Kendall to ruin the spectacle. Prime time on national FTA TV and the ref destroys the contest by being precious when there was no need.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 17:06

      147break replied:
      And just which team would you a supporter of ?

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 17:01

    football take note, THAT is how you deal with dissent

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:01

    I don't support either team and so I want to praise referee Kendall for his action in sending off a player who argues with him. If such actions are not taken by RL refs then then game will go the same way as soccer. Anyone brought up in RL circles are always told that you don't argue with the ref - and let's hope that is always the case.

  • Comment posted by Billyboy, today at 16:58

    What an utter plonker Josh, cost Hull any chance. Fancy Hull KR for the cup. Really depleted but still defend like Cup winners.

  • Comment posted by GT, today at 16:55

    The Hull fans singing that the ref had a career as a merchant banker in the second half was a bit unfair, we all know he should've given Fash a red in the 1st half, but we all make mistakes

