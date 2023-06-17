Challenge Cup: Hull KR 28-10 Salford Red Devils - Rovers cruise into semi-finals
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Hull KR (18) 28
|Tries: Hall, Zenon, Linnett, Kenny-Dowall, Hadley Goals: Milnes 4
|Salford (0) 10
|Tries: Lafai, Burgess Goals: Sneyd
Hull KR put their recent Super League woes aside to beat Salford Red Devils and reach their second successive Challenge Cup semi-final.
Tries from Ryan Hall, Tanguy Zenon and Kane Linnett had Rovers cruising at 18-0, with their third score coming when a man down just before the break.
Tim Lafai grabbed Salford firsts points immediately after the break.
Shaun Kenny-Dowell and Dean Hadley tries sealed Rovers' victory before Joe Burgess scored Salford's late second.
Hull KR: Zenon, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R. Hall, Lewis, Milnes, King, Litten, Luckley, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Parcell, Kennedy, Storton, Aydin.
Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.
Interchanges: Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.
Referee: Ben Thaler.
