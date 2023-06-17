Close menu

Challenge Cup: Hull KR 28-10 Salford Red Devils - Rovers cruise into semi-finals

Hull KR’s Kane Linnet scored against Salford in the Challenge Cup
Hull KR's win against Salford was their first win in four games, dating back to their victory against Batley in the previous round of the cup
Betfred Challenge Cup
Hull KR (18) 28
Tries: Hall, Zenon, Linnett, Kenny-Dowall, Hadley Goals: Milnes 4
Salford (0) 10
Tries: Lafai, Burgess Goals: Sneyd

Hull KR put their recent Super League woes aside to beat Salford Red Devils and reach their second successive Challenge Cup semi-final.

Tries from Ryan Hall, Tanguy Zenon and Kane Linnett had Rovers cruising at 18-0, with their third score coming when a man down just before the break.

Tim Lafai grabbed Salford firsts points immediately after the break.

Shaun Kenny-Dowell and Dean Hadley tries sealed Rovers' victory before Joe Burgess scored Salford's late second.

Hull KR: Zenon, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R. Hall, Lewis, Milnes, King, Litten, Luckley, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Kennedy, Storton, Aydin.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

