Hugo Salabio was making his debut for Wakefield, but his afternoon was cut short when he committed this throw on Richie Myler

Wakefield Trinity trialist forward Hugo Salabio has been banned for seven games following a spear tackle on Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler during their Super League win on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was handed the penalty at a tribunal hearing following a Grade F charge external-link by the Match Review Panel.

He admitted to the charge, prompting the ban and a £1,000 fine.

Myler escaped serious injury and continued in the game after the incident, which saw Salabio sent off.

This was former Catalans prop Salabio's Wakefield debut, having joined the club as a trialist just days before with ex-Dragons team-mate Romain Franco.

Grade F-ranked citings carry a minimum six-game ban, with previous record and the nature of the incident taken into account at the independent hearing.