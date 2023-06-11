Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens cruised to a derby victory over Wigan Warriors in Group 1

St Helens made it back-to-back wins in the Women's Super League with a dominant 26-4 derby victory over Wigan.

Tries from England internationals Zoe Harris and Shona Hoyle gave Saints a 10-0 lead before an incredible individual effort from Grace Banks, who ran the length of the pitch to score for the Warriors.

St Helens' Tara Jones and Luci McColm rumbled through defenders and added two more scores before Eboni Partington went over to end a bruising encounter.

The result moves Saints into second place in Group 1 with Wigan in third.

Elsewhere, in a battle of the bottom two teams, Warrington Wolves outlasted Huddersfield Giants to claim their first win of their 2023 league campaign.

In Group 2, Leigh Leopards defeated Featherstone Rovers 19-18 with a last-minute drop-goal to move top of the table.

Barrow Raiders drop to second despite dismantling Castleford Tigers 48-6 in a one-sided affair, while Salford Devils did enough to dispatch Bradford Bulls 34-28

St Helens entered the season looking to build on last season's Challenge Cup victory, which followed their treble success in 2021.

After losing their opening game to York Valkyrie in April they have regrouped and won five games on the bounce in all competitions.

Saints had a young and inexperienced Wigan Warriors side under the cosh for most of the second half in stifling heat at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Merseyside.

Head coach Matty Smith will be pleased to see his side's defensive intensity thwarting their opponents this early in the season.

Hat-trick for Wolves' Simpson

Sammy Simpson's superb hat-trick against Huddersfield Giants helped Warrington Wolves to their first win of the 2023 Women's Super League season

In Group 1, Warrington claimed their first win of their 2023 league campaign over Huddersfield largely thanks to the superb running of Sammy Simpson, who scored a hat-trick in the first half.

In a back-and-forth affair Huddersfield looked strong throughout with winger Amelia Brown setting the tone early with a pair of tries.

The game was tied 16-16 at the break and there were several lead changes in the second half.

But Huddersfield were unable to hold on to their four-point lead as the clock wound down and tries from Michelle Davis and Lucy Eastwood were enough for Warrington to push ahead and escape with a 24-32 away victory - leaving the Giants still searching for their first league win of the season.

Warrington's win moves them above Leeds Rhinos into fourth.

Drop-goal seals victory for Leopards

In Group 2, a last-minute score and a defensive stand allowed Leigh to claim their second victory of the season, 19-18, over Featherstone in a thrilling encounter at the Leopards Den.

The visitors jumped out to a 0-8 lead on hot day in Greater Manchester and piled the pressure on their hosts early on.

Leigh responded with tries from Keli Morris, Mairead Quinn and Claire Mullaney to take their first lead of the game in the second half.

A pair of tries from Amie Backhouse and Chloe Billington put Featherstone back in front 16-18 with time running out.

The Leopards were knocking on the door but their tough running was stifled by the Rovers defence until they were awarded a penalty that Emma Knowles converted to tie the game at 18-18.

Moments later Knowles scored a drop-goal to secure Leigh a hard-earned win that moves them to the top of the table.

Barrow could not stop scoring against bottom side Castleford and they romped to a comfortable 48-6 win at home.

Courtney Evans' try in the second half was a small consolation for the visitors who remain winless in the league so far this campaign.

Salford held on to get their second win of the season and leapfrog Featherstone into third after a 28-34 victory over winless Bradford.

Tries from Louise Fellingham and Stephanie Gray gave Salford the early lead.

But three unanswered scores from Jess Harrap, Ellena Powell and Claire Collins put the hosts Bradford in front with an 18-12 lead at the break.

The Red Devils got off to a flying start in the second half and mirrored their opponents efforts by crossing the line three times in succession without reply to push ahead 18-28.

Bradford stormed back with a pair of quick tries of their own to level the game at 28-28.

Salford's response from the ensuing kick-off was immediate and Yamin Parton-Sotomayor rumbled across the line and touched down for the winner.