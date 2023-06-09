Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Sinfield (left) is the son of Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield (right)

Leeds Rhinos half-back Jack Sinfield has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for a further three years.

The 18-year-old, son of Rhinos legend Kevin, has six appearances for Leeds, including one so far this season.

"I am really happy here and I see the Rhinos as the place I want to be," he told the club's website.

"I am still young and the main thing for me is to pick up more experience where I can and learn."

Sinfield made his senior debut for Leeds at the age of 17, during their narrow defeat by Castleford in April 2022.

The club have monitored his development as he continues his progression into the first team, with his solitary appearance for the club this term coming in their defeat by Salford on 5 May.

"[Boss] Rohan Smith and the rest of the staff have been great with me during my A Level studies," he added.

"You only get one shot at your A levels and it has been really important to me that I make sure I can smash my studies and then I'm free to focus on my rugby."