Laurent Abrial (right) officiated as England beat France in a thrilling final in front of a record crowd

Referee Laurent Abrial, who officiated England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final, has been suspended from officiating international matches until 1 January 2026.

An International Rugby League (IRL) misconduct committee found Abrial "brought the game into disrepute through unacceptable behaviour".

It added Abrial made "obscene gestures that could have incited the crowd".

England beat France 28-24 in a thrilling final in Manchester.

"Abrial accepted he had committed misconduct" said the IRL.

"He has until Monday, 19 June to lodge an appeal."

Abrial was the defence referee during the final and in the closing stages protested by gesticulating wildly after having a decision overruled by attack referee Ollie Cruickshank.

The IRL added he had breached their code of conduct through "inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable behaviour during and after the game".

"[His] conduct was prejudicial to the interests of both IRL and FFR13 (French Rugby League Federation)."