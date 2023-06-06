Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has made just seven appearances for the club having joined for 2023

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has been given a 12-match ban for using "unacceptable language" during last month's defeat by Leigh Leopards.

The 33-year-old had denied a Grade F charge but was found guilty by a tribunal and fined £1,000.

He was previously banned for seven games and fined £1,000 for a similar offence in a pre-season match against Leythers.

The Australian has played just seven games for the Wire.

McGuire joined Warrington on a two-year deal last summer, having previously played for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra in the NRL.